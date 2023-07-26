An In-Depth Look at Reborn Coffee Inc.’s (REBN) Stock Performance

The stock of Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a -1.23% drop in the past month, and a -12.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.51% for REBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.67% for REBN’s stock, with a -17.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reborn Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN) is $5.50, which is $4.7 above the current market price. The public float for REBN is 4.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. On July 26, 2023, REBN’s average trading volume was 28.93K shares.

REBN) stock’s latest price update

Reborn Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN)’s stock price has plunge by 6.52relation to previous closing price of 0.75.

REBN Trading at -4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares sank -5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REBN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7924. In addition, Reborn Coffee Inc. saw -2.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REBN

Equity return is now at value -124.20, with -52.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.