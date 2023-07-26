An In-Depth Look at Ecopetrol S.A.’s (EC) Stock Performance

In the past week, EC stock has gone up by 3.67%, with a monthly gain of 10.23% and a quarterly plunge of -1.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Ecopetrol S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.61% for EC’s stock, with a 11.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) is above average at 2.85x. The 36-month beta value for EC is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for EC is $50635.13, which is $1.46 above than the current price. The public float for EC is 221.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.08% of that float. The average trading volume of EC on July 26, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

EC) stock’s latest price update

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 11.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $12 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

EC Trading at 11.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +8.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC rose by +3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.65. In addition, Ecopetrol S.A. saw 9.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.60 for the present operating margin

+26.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol S.A. stands at +25.35. Equity return is now at value 41.10, with 11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.