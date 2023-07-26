American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) Stock Faces 3.75% Weekly Volatility

The stock of American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) has seen a 26.07% increase in the past week, with a 30.26% gain in the past month, and a 31.65% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for AMNB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.41% for AMNB’s stock, with a 16.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) Right Now?

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.80x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.95.

The public float for AMNB is 10.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. On July 26, 2023, the average trading volume of AMNB was 21.48K shares.

AMNB) stock’s latest price update

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB)’s stock price has gone rise by 21.36 in comparison to its previous close of 31.60, however, the company has experienced a 26.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMNB Trading at 31.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +32.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMNB rose by +26.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.10. In addition, American National Bankshares Inc. saw 3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMNB starting from HALEY JEFFREY V, who purchase 2,955 shares at the price of $31.67 back on Mar 14. After this action, HALEY JEFFREY V now owns 83,620 shares of American National Bankshares Inc., valued at $93,583 using the latest closing price.

Joyce Rhonda P, the EVP of American National Bankshares Inc., sale 243 shares at $35.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Joyce Rhonda P is holding 16,879 shares at $8,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMNB

Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.