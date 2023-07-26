Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.45 in relation to its previous close of 47.88. However, the company has experienced a -6.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) is above average at 51.27x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) is $56.40, which is $3.47 above the current market price. The public float for ALGM is 87.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALGM on July 26, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

ALGM’s Market Performance

ALGM’s stock has seen a -6.05% decrease for the week, with a 20.07% rise in the past month and a 20.42% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.78% for ALGM’s stock, with a 33.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALGM Trading at 16.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +20.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM fell by -6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.25. In addition, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. saw 64.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from Lury Richard R., who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $42.58 back on Feb 08. After this action, Lury Richard R. now owns 27,663 shares of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., valued at $255,480 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Susan D, the Director of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., purchase 240 shares at $41.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Lynch Susan D is holding 12,523 shares at $9,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+56.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stands at +19.24. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 18.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.