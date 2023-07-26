Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) has dropped by -10.11 compared to previous close of 0.17. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) by analysts is $0.50, The public float for MIMO is 55.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. On July 26, 2023, the average trading volume of MIMO was 3.47M shares.

MIMO’s Market Performance

MIMO stock saw a decrease of -3.43% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.85% and a quarterly a decrease of -69.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.20% for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.93% for MIMO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -86.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIMO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MIMO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MIMO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4.75 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2022.

MIMO Trading at -28.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.59%, as shares sank -13.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIMO fell by -3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1621. In addition, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. saw -88.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIMO starting from BRANT DAVID MARK ELIAS, who sale 873 shares at the price of $1.87 back on Nov 23. After this action, BRANT DAVID MARK ELIAS now owns 602,295 shares of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., valued at $1,633 using the latest closing price.

Shalev Uzi, the CTO of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., sale 483 shares at $1.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Shalev Uzi is holding 582,988 shares at $903 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.90 for the present operating margin

+39.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. stands at -51.05. Equity return is now at value 100.30, with -56.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.