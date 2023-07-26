Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEM is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AEM is $67.02, which is $14.99 above the current price. The public float for AEM is 492.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEM on July 26, 2023 was 2.41M shares.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM)’s stock price has plunge by 1.00relation to previous closing price of 51.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.84% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Gold Miners Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake to Merge. Both Stocks Fall.

AEM’s Market Performance

AEM’s stock has fallen by -2.84% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.52% and a quarterly drop of -6.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.99% for AEM stock, with a simple moving average of 2.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AEM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

AEM Trading at 1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM fell by -2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.95. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited saw 0.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.86 for the present operating margin

+29.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stands at +11.67. The total capital return value is set at 11.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), the company’s capital structure generated 9.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.42. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 79.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.