AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) is 7.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AFCG is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) is $16.83, which is $3.78 above the current market price. The public float for AFCG is 16.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.15% of that float. On July 26, 2023, AFCG’s average trading volume was 165.04K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AFCG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) has increased by 7.84 when compared to last closing price of 13.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AFCG’s Market Performance

AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) has experienced a 6.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.54% rise in the past month, and a 19.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for AFCG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.66% for AFCG stock, with a simple moving average of -0.67% for the last 200 days.

AFCG Trading at 14.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFCG rose by +6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.96. In addition, AFC Gamma Inc. saw -9.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFCG starting from TANNENBAUM LEONARD M, who purchase 51,309 shares at the price of $10.45 back on May 15. After this action, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M now owns 3,633,527 shares of AFC Gamma Inc., valued at $536,179 using the latest closing price.

Tannenbaum Robyn, the President of AFC Gamma Inc., purchase 125,000 shares at $10.37 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Tannenbaum Robyn is holding 3,582,218 shares at $1,296,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFCG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.41 for the present operating margin

+80.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for AFC Gamma Inc. stands at +43.85. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.