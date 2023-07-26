Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of -1.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) by analysts is $15.17, which is $8.09 above the current market price. The public float for ABOS is 36.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On July 26, 2023, the average trading volume of ABOS was 989.70K shares.

ABOS) stock’s latest price update

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS)’s stock price has plunge by 4.20relation to previous closing price of 6.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ABOS’s Market Performance

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) has seen a -2.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 48.35% gain in the past month and a 96.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.49% for ABOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.32% for ABOS’s stock, with a 28.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABOS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ABOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABOS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $14 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2023.

ABOS Trading at 26.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.90%, as shares surge +48.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABOS fell by -4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.25. In addition, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 33.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABOS starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who purchase 5,161,290 shares at the price of $7.75 back on Jul 21. After this action, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 13,043,179 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $39,999,998 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABOS

Equity return is now at value -23.40, with -22.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.