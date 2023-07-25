Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) by analysts is $13.75, which is -$3.27 below the current market price. The public float for XRX is 147.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.06% of that float. On July 25, 2023, the average trading volume of XRX was 1.73M shares.

XRX) stock’s latest price update

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)’s stock price has plunge by 8.19relation to previous closing price of 15.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.47% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

XRX’s Market Performance

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) has seen a 5.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.18% gain in the past month and a 23.40% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for XRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.82% for XRX’s stock, with a 9.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XRX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XRX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XRX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

XRX Trading at 12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +16.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRX rose by +4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.39. In addition, Xerox Holdings Corporation saw 14.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRX starting from Morno-Wade Suzan, who sale 5,980 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Jul 18. After this action, Morno-Wade Suzan now owns 55,449 shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation, valued at $95,680 using the latest closing price.

Morno-Wade Suzan, the EVP & CHRO of Xerox Holdings Corporation, sale 11,000 shares at $15.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Morno-Wade Suzan is holding 61,429 shares at $175,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.47 for the present operating margin

+30.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xerox Holdings Corporation stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.28. Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX), the company’s capital structure generated 111.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.75. Total debt to assets is 34.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.