Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for WKSP is also noteworthy at 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WKSP is $5.50, which is -$0.97 below than the current price. The public float for WKSP is 12.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. The average trading volume of WKSP on July 25, 2023 was 125.45K shares.

WKSP) stock’s latest price update

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP)’s stock price has surge by 9.97relation to previous closing price of 3.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 28.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WKSP’s Market Performance

WKSP’s stock has risen by 28.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 63.37% and a quarterly rise of 133.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.70% for Worksport Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.27% for WKSP stock, with a simple moving average of 118.61% for the last 200 days.

WKSP Trading at 49.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.34%, as shares surge +63.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKSP rose by +28.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, Worksport Ltd. saw 298.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WKSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2508.61 for the present operating margin

-15.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Worksport Ltd. stands at -2599.86. The total capital return value is set at -42.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.54. Equity return is now at value -51.90, with -38.70 for asset returns.

Based on Worksport Ltd. (WKSP), the company’s capital structure generated 2.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.45. Total debt to assets is 2.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 289.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 6.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.