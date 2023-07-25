What Recent Market Trends Mean for iRobot Corporation’s (IRBT) Stock

In the past week, IRBT stock has gone down by -18.36%, with a monthly decline of -5.13% and a quarterly plunge of -5.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.90% for iRobot Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.70% for IRBT stock, with a simple moving average of -10.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IRBT is 1.15.

The public float for IRBT is 27.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.84% of that float. On July 25, 2023, IRBT’s average trading volume was 556.68K shares.

IRBT) stock’s latest price update

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -12.27 in relation to its previous close of 46.90. However, the company has experienced a -18.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/22/23 that iRobot Stock Sinks on Report Amazon Purchase Faces EU Antitrust Investigation

Analysts’ Opinion of IRBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRBT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IRBT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for IRBT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $45 based on the research report published on May 06th of the previous year 2022.

IRBT Trading at -1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRBT fell by -18.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.47. In addition, iRobot Corporation saw -14.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IRBT

Equity return is now at value -63.90, with -37.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of iRobot Corporation (IRBT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.