What Recent Market Trends Mean for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.’s (BFRG) Stock

In the past week, BFRG stock has gone up by 34.99%, with a monthly gain of 39.85% and a quarterly plunge of -7.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.66% for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 36.45% for BFRG stock, with a simple moving average of 17.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BFRG is 1.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.64% of that float. On July 25, 2023, BFRG’s average trading volume was 487.96K shares.

BFRG) stock’s latest price update

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 45.92 in relation to its previous close of 3.46. However, the company has experienced a 34.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BFRG Trading at 19.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.79%, as shares surge +31.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFRG rose by +29.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.76. In addition, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. saw 6.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFRG starting from Enright William, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.05 back on Jun 14. After this action, Enright William now owns 5,000 shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc., valued at $20,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24558.01 for the present operating margin

-5396.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. stands at -28024.87. Equity return is now at value 520.10, with -214.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.