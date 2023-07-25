Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WDC is 1.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is $43.47, which is $5.85 above the current market price. The public float for WDC is 319.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. On July 25, 2023, WDC’s average trading volume was 3.66M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WDC) stock’s latest price update

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.62 compared to its previous closing price of 38.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/05/23 that A Merger of Western Digital and Kioxia Makes Sense, This Analyst Says. Here’s Why.

WDC’s Market Performance

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has experienced a -0.56% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.49% rise in the past month, and a 16.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for WDC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.75% for WDC’s stock, with a 5.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WDC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WDC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $35 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

WDC Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDC fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.30. In addition, Western Digital Corporation saw 23.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDC starting from Zamiska Gene M., who sale 2,169 shares at the price of $40.90 back on Sep 07. After this action, Zamiska Gene M. now owns 31,554 shares of Western Digital Corporation, valued at $88,712 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.52 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Digital Corporation stands at +7.98. The total capital return value is set at 13.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.71. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Western Digital Corporation (WDC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.52. Total debt to assets is 27.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.