UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) is above average at 44.32x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is $3.25, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for TIGR is 90.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TIGR on July 25, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.78 in comparison to its previous close of 3.21, however, the company has experienced a 6.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank

TIGR’s Market Performance

TIGR’s stock has risen by 6.77% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.21% and a quarterly rise of 8.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.21% for UP Fintech Holding Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.30% for TIGR’s stock, with a -10.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIGR stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for TIGR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TIGR in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $3.80 based on the research report published on May 19th of the previous year 2022.

TIGR Trading at 10.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares surge +17.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR rose by +6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.01. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Limited saw -5.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.76 for the present operating margin

+83.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for UP Fintech Holding Limited stands at -0.97. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.