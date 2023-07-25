United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) has increased by 8.30 when compared to last closing price of 0.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a 27.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) is above average at 40.45x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) is $0.60, The public float for UAMY is 84.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UAMY on July 25, 2023 was 166.21K shares.

UAMY’s Market Performance

The stock of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) has seen a 27.51% increase in the past week, with a 39.06% rise in the past month, and a 19.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.88% for UAMY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.16% for UAMY stock, with a simple moving average of 17.74% for the last 200 days.

UAMY Trading at 33.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, as shares surge +43.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAMY rose by +27.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3435. In addition, United States Antimony Corporation saw -8.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAMY starting from EVANS GARY C, who purchase 21,068 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Jan 19. After this action, EVANS GARY C now owns 956,849 shares of United States Antimony Corporation, valued at $9,481 using the latest closing price.

Bardswich Lloyd, the Director of United States Antimony Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $0.44 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Bardswich Lloyd is holding 262,727 shares at $4,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.15 for the present operating margin

+13.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Antimony Corporation stands at +3.88. Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.