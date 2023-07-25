Understanding the 4.52% Volatility Levels of Sweetgreen Inc.’s (SG) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) has gone up by 1.99% for the week, with a 45.86% rise in the past month and a 111.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.52% for SG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.66% for SG stock, with a simple moving average of 42.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SG is also noteworthy at 2.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SG is $15.00, which is -$1.73 below than the current price. The public float for SG is 95.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.65% of that float. The average trading volume of SG on July 25, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

SG) stock’s latest price update

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG)’s stock price has increased by 3.93 compared to its previous closing price of 15.27. However, the company has seen a 1.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/05/23 that Chipotle Sues Sweetgreen Over Its New Burrito Bowl

Analysts’ Opinion of SG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $17 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2023.

SG Trading at 35.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +40.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SG rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.57. In addition, Sweetgreen Inc. saw 85.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SG starting from Ru Nathaniel, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $9.43 back on May 31. After this action, Ru Nathaniel now owns 0 shares of Sweetgreen Inc., valued at $471,500 using the latest closing price.

Gemperle Adrienne, the Chief People Officer of Sweetgreen Inc., sale 6,112 shares at $9.60 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Gemperle Adrienne is holding 139,911 shares at $58,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.00 for the present operating margin

+4.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sweetgreen Inc. stands at -40.51. The total capital return value is set at -22.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.99. Equity return is now at value -31.00, with -21.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sweetgreen Inc. (SG), the company’s capital structure generated 55.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.72. Total debt to assets is 31.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.