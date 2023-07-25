UBS Group AG (UBS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) has surged by 0.61 when compared to previous closing price of 21.29, but the company has seen a 1.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 10 hours ago that UBS to Pay Nearly $400 Million in Fines to Settle Credit Suisse’s Archegos Failures

Is It Worth Investing in UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is above average at 10.95x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for UBS Group AG (UBS) is $24.61, which is $6.44 above the current market price. The public float for UBS is 3.04B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UBS on July 25, 2023 was 2.70M shares.

UBS’s Market Performance

UBS’s stock has seen a 1.71% increase for the week, with a 7.64% rise in the past month and a 5.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.12% for UBS Group AG The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.94% for UBS stock, with a simple moving average of 11.16% for the last 200 days.

UBS Trading at 6.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares surge +8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBS rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.50. In addition, UBS Group AG saw 16.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UBS Group AG stands at +22.19. The total capital return value is set at 3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on UBS Group AG (UBS), the company’s capital structure generated 367.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.61. Total debt to assets is 18.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 308.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, UBS Group AG (UBS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.