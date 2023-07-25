Trading Update: RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Stock Endures 8.12% Monthly Volatility

The stock of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) has gone up by 0.08% for the week, with a -13.49% drop in the past month and a -9.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.12% for RIBT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.03% for RIBT stock, with a simple moving average of -11.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) by analysts is $4.50, The public float for RIBT is 6.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. On July 25, 2023, the average trading volume of RIBT was 22.06K shares.

RIBT) stock’s latest price update

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 12.03 in relation to its previous close of 0.83. However, the company has experienced a 0.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIBT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for RIBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIBT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $2 based on the research report published on May 11th of the previous year 2017.

RIBT Trading at -2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.38%, as shares sank -12.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIBT rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0047. In addition, RiceBran Technologies saw 24.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RIBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.90 for the present operating margin

-1.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for RiceBran Technologies stands at -18.88. The total capital return value is set at -29.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.37. Equity return is now at value -64.70, with -29.40 for asset returns.

Based on RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), the company’s capital structure generated 76.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.30. Total debt to assets is 35.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.