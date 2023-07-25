Trading Update: Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Stock Endures 7.54% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) has gone up by 2.97% for the week, with a 7.12% rise in the past month and a 2.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.54% for GRIL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.32% for GRIL stock, with a simple moving average of 35.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) by analysts is $3.70, which is $1.07 above the current market price. The public float for GRIL is 14.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.29% of that float. On July 25, 2023, the average trading volume of GRIL was 329.99K shares.

GRIL) stock’s latest price update

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.33 in relation to its previous close of 1.36. However, the company has experienced a 2.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GRIL Trading at 10.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.67%, as shares surge +9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRIL rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +226.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1987. In addition, Muscle Maker Inc. saw 45.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRIL starting from AGGIA FZ LLC, who purchase 8,855,452 shares at the price of $3.12 back on Jul 14. After this action, AGGIA FZ LLC now owns 12,492,069 shares of Muscle Maker Inc., valued at $27,629,010 using the latest closing price.

Frost Malcolm B., the Director of Muscle Maker Inc., purchase 6,579 shares at $0.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Frost Malcolm B. is holding 65,988 shares at $5,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.44 for the present operating margin

+1.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Muscle Maker Inc. stands at -4.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.