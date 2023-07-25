Tractor Supply Company (TSCO): A Technical Analysis

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) is $250.41, which is $39.77 above the current market price. The public float for TSCO is 108.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSCO on July 25, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

TSCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has decreased by -0.83 when compared to last closing price of 214.66.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TSCO’s Market Performance

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has seen a 0.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.66% decline in the past month and a -14.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for TSCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.12% for TSCO’s stock, with a -4.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSCO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TSCO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TSCO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $226 based on the research report published on July 25th of the current year 2023.

TSCO Trading at -2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSCO rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $217.16. In addition, Tractor Supply Company saw -5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSCO starting from Estep Jonathan S, who sale 12,074 shares at the price of $226.20 back on May 17. After this action, Estep Jonathan S now owns 7,972 shares of Tractor Supply Company, valued at $2,731,139 using the latest closing price.

Estep Jonathan S, the EVP – CMO of Tractor Supply Company, sale 164 shares at $226.20 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Estep Jonathan S is holding 63 shares at $37,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.10 for the present operating margin

+32.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tractor Supply Company stands at +7.66. The total capital return value is set at 23.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.84. Equity return is now at value 55.50, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 209.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.65. Total debt to assets is 45.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,661.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.