The Volatility of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s (CRKN) Stock: A -9.02% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has seen a -9.02% decrease in the past week, with a -44.07% drop in the past month, and a -18.09% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.97% for CRKN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.95% for CRKN’s stock, with a -59.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CRKN is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CRKN is $1.50, The public float for CRKN is 46.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.93% of that float. The average trading volume of CRKN on July 25, 2023 was 11.56M shares.

CRKN) stock’s latest price update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN)’s stock price has dropped by -5.12 in relation to previous closing price of 0.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRKN Trading at -43.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares sank -43.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN fell by -9.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1075. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw -57.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -354.80, with -129.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.