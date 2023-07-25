The Volatility of Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s (BPTH) Stock: A -16.84% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, BPTH stock has gone down by -16.84%, with a monthly decline of -44.76% and a quarterly plunge of -22.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.77% for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.41% for BPTH’s stock, with a -40.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BPTH is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BPTH is $13.00, which is $11.92 above the current price. The public float for BPTH is 7.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BPTH on July 25, 2023 was 40.33K shares.

BPTH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) has plunged by -10.00 when compared to previous closing price of 1.20, but the company has seen a -16.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPTH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BPTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BPTH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on March 11th of the previous year 2021.

BPTH Trading at -31.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.11%, as shares sank -49.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTH fell by -16.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4776. In addition, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. saw -28.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTH

Equity return is now at value -107.00, with -94.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.