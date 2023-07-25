The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) has increased by 11.58 when compared to last closing price of 0.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a 34.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TOI is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TOI is $4.00, which is $2.99 above than the current price. The public float for TOI is 55.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume of TOI on July 25, 2023 was 871.83K shares.

TOI’s Market Performance

TOI stock saw an increase of 34.31% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 87.18% and a quarterly increase of 82.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.13% for The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 54.05% for TOI’s stock, with a -31.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOI stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TOI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOI in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $7 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2022.

TOI Trading at 82.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.43%, as shares surge +80.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOI rose by +34.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6781. In addition, The Oncology Institute Inc. saw -38.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOI starting from BARASCH RICHARD A, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Mar 17. After this action, BARASCH RICHARD A now owns 257,193 shares of The Oncology Institute Inc., valued at $27,495 using the latest closing price.

Miller Matthew P, the Chief Operating Officer of The Oncology Institute Inc., purchase 73,684 shares at $0.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Miller Matthew P is holding 175,325 shares at $70,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.21 for the present operating margin

+18.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Oncology Institute Inc. stands at +0.05. The total capital return value is set at -42.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.08.

Based on The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI), the company’s capital structure generated 87.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.76. Total debt to assets is 40.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.39.

Conclusion

In summary, The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.