The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Match Group Inc.’s (MTCH) Stock

The stock of Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has gone down by -5.96% for the week, with a 11.06% rise in the past month and a 30.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.67% for MTCH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.33% for MTCH’s stock, with a 8.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is above average at 43.97x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is $52.85, which is $7.45 above the current market price. The public float for MTCH is 276.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MTCH on July 25, 2023 was 5.37M shares.

MTCH) stock’s latest price update

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.69 compared to its previous closing price of 44.84. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/14/23 that Match Group Is ‘Swiping Right on Value.’

MTCH Trading at 14.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +10.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH fell by -5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.35. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw 9.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Sine Jared F., who sale 500 shares at the price of $41.89 back on Jul 03. After this action, Sine Jared F. now owns 32,685 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $20,945 using the latest closing price.

Sine Jared F., the Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. of Match Group Inc., sale 500 shares at $35.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Sine Jared F. is holding 33,117 shares at $17,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.15 for the present operating margin

+57.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc. stands at +11.42. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value -65.50, with 7.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.