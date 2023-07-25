The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Logitech International S.A.’s (LOGI) Stock

The stock of Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) has gone up by 10.68% for the week, with a 26.51% rise in the past month and a 23.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.16% for LOGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.40% for LOGI’s stock, with a 22.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) is above average at 31.73x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is $64.58, which is -$5.76 below the current market price. The public float for LOGI is 157.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LOGI on July 25, 2023 was 598.33K shares.

LOGI) stock’s latest price update

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.12 compared to its previous closing price of 62.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported 1 hour ago that Investors Digest a Slew of Earnings Reports Tuesday

Analysts’ Opinion of LOGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOGI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LOGI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LOGI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $70 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

LOGI Trading at 14.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.55% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares surge +27.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOGI rose by +10.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.41. In addition, Logitech International S.A. saw 13.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOGI starting from Harnett Samantha, who sale 800 shares at the price of $65.35 back on May 25. After this action, Harnett Samantha now owns 13,984 shares of Logitech International S.A., valued at $52,280 using the latest closing price.

Harnett Samantha, the Chief Legal Officer of Logitech International S.A., sale 2,500 shares at $56.36 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Harnett Samantha is holding 14,784 shares at $140,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.68 for the present operating margin

+35.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Logitech International S.A. stands at +8.03. The total capital return value is set at 21.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.02. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Logitech International S.A. (LOGI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.05. Total debt to assets is 1.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.