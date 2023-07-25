The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of The Home Depot Inc. (HD) has seen a 2.87% increase in the past week, with a 7.95% gain in the past month, and a 8.36% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for HD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.24% for HD stock, with a simple moving average of 7.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) Right Now?

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.80x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Home Depot Inc. (HD) by analysts is $322.08, which is -$7.75 below the current market price. The public float for HD is 1.00B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On July 25, 2023, the average trading volume of HD was 4.35M shares.

HD) stock’s latest price update

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.45 in relation to its previous close of 320.47. However, the company has experienced a 2.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/13/23 that Home Depot Sticks to Fiscal-Year Guidance. Why That’s a Relief to Investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of HD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HD stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for HD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HD in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $348 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2023.

HD Trading at 7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +8.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HD rose by +2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $313.09. In addition, The Home Depot Inc. saw 2.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HD starting from Padilla Hector A, who sale 1,502 shares at the price of $293.09 back on May 17. After this action, Padilla Hector A now owns 13,958 shares of The Home Depot Inc., valued at $440,222 using the latest closing price.

KINNAIRD JEFFREY G, the EVP – Merchandising of The Home Depot Inc., sale 6,403 shares at $311.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that KINNAIRD JEFFREY G is holding 25,241 shares at $1,995,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.27 for the present operating margin

+31.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Home Depot Inc. stands at +10.87. The total capital return value is set at 49.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.01.

Based on The Home Depot Inc. (HD), the company’s capital structure generated 3,224.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.99. Total debt to assets is 65.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,085.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Home Depot Inc. (HD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.