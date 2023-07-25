The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) has increased by 1.98 when compared to last closing price of 351.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/19/23 that Goldman Sachs Profit Falls 58% on Consumer-Lending Pullback

Is It Worth Investing in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Right Now?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GS is at 1.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GS is $382.91, which is $23.04 above the current market price. The public float for GS is 330.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume for GS on July 25, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

GS’s Market Performance

The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has seen a 9.70% increase in the past week, with a 12.31% rise in the past month, and a 5.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for GS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.42% for GS’s stock, with a 5.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $400 based on the research report published on July 24th of the current year 2023.

GS Trading at 9.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +14.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS rose by +9.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $327.27. In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. saw 4.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GS starting from SOLOMON DAVID M, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $345.71 back on Jul 20. After this action, SOLOMON DAVID M now owns 128,982 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., valued at $3,457,132 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the 10% Owner of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., sale 1,145,486 shares at $11.73 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 50,099,392 shares at $13,436,551 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stands at +16.74. The total capital return value is set at 2.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.01. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), the company’s capital structure generated 397.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.88. Total debt to assets is 32.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 240.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.