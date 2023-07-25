The -13.88% Decline of Expedia Group Inc.’s (EXPE) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, EXPE stock has gone down by -3.25%, with a monthly gain of 11.72% and a quarterly surge of 24.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for Expedia Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.49% for EXPE’s stock, with a 16.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is above average at 59.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is $127.18, which is $11.93 above the current market price. The public float for EXPE is 141.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXPE on July 25, 2023 was 2.58M shares.

EXPE) stock’s latest price update

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE)’s stock price has soared by 0.21 in relation to previous closing price of 116.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/05/23 that Booking and Expedia Post Strong Sales on Surging Travel Demand

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPE stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for EXPE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXPE in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $160 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

EXPE Trading at 9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +12.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.86. In addition, Expedia Group Inc. saw 33.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from Soliday Lance A, who sale 462 shares at the price of $91.66 back on May 15. After this action, Soliday Lance A now owns 9,517 shares of Expedia Group Inc., valued at $42,347 using the latest closing price.

Soliday Lance A, the Chief Accounting Officer of Expedia Group Inc., sale 5,387 shares at $106.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Soliday Lance A is holding 9,270 shares at $576,355 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.99 for the present operating margin

+79.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expedia Group Inc. stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), the company’s capital structure generated 286.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.16. Total debt to assets is 30.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 286.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.