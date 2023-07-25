TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.65 compared to its previous closing price of 20.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) by analysts is $31.72, which is $10.41 above the current market price. The public float for TGTX is 136.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.53% of that float. On July 25, 2023, the average trading volume of TGTX was 3.96M shares.

TGTX’s Market Performance

TGTX’s stock has seen a -5.59% decrease for the week, with a -14.47% drop in the past month and a -8.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.07% for TG Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.40% for TGTX’s stock, with a 22.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGTX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TGTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TGTX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $40 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

TGTX Trading at -22.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -14.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGTX fell by -5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +214.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.98. In addition, TG Therapeutics Inc. saw 71.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGTX starting from Lonial Sagar, who sale 34,854 shares at the price of $23.37 back on Jun 23. After this action, Lonial Sagar now owns 93,878 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc., valued at $814,538 using the latest closing price.

Power Sean A, the Chief Financial Officer of TG Therapeutics Inc., sale 73,647 shares at $26.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Power Sean A is holding 654,836 shares at $1,966,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6924.20 for the present operating margin

+71.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for TG Therapeutics Inc. stands at -7121.54. The total capital return value is set at -84.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.40. Equity return is now at value -213.70, with -78.40 for asset returns.

Based on TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX), the company’s capital structure generated 141.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.64. Total debt to assets is 42.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 361.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.