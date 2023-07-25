Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LLAP is 2.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LLAP is $6.98, which is $6.1 above the current price. The public float for LLAP is 75.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LLAP on July 25, 2023 was 2.79M shares.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.16 in comparison to its previous close of 1.55, however, the company has experienced a -9.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LLAP’s Market Performance

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) has experienced a -9.26% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.70% rise in the past month, and a -26.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.35% for LLAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.04% for LLAP’s stock, with a -21.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LLAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LLAP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LLAP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LLAP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.35 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2023.

LLAP Trading at -0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +13.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLAP fell by -9.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5565. In addition, Terran Orbital Corporation saw -6.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LLAP starting from Siegmann Jonathan, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.27 back on Jun 23. After this action, Siegmann Jonathan now owns 20,000 shares of Terran Orbital Corporation, valued at $25,400 using the latest closing price.

Beach Point Capital Management, the 10% Owner of Terran Orbital Corporation, sale 627,200 shares at $3.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Beach Point Capital Management is holding 779,514 shares at $1,894,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LLAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-137.02 for the present operating margin

-18.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terran Orbital Corporation stands at -174.01. Equity return is now at value 169.60, with -89.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.