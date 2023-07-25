Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) has dropped by -6.20 compared to previous close of 43.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/21/22 that Walmart Discloses Stake in Symbotic. The AI Company’s Stock Ends Lower.

Is It Worth Investing in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Symbotic Inc. (SYM) by analysts is $39.69, which is -$2.39 below the current market price. The public float for SYM is 43.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.73% of that float. On July 25, 2023, the average trading volume of SYM was 917.83K shares.

SYM’s Market Performance

SYM stock saw a decrease of -17.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.45% and a quarterly a decrease of 34.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.98% for Symbotic Inc. (SYM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.22% for SYM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 85.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2023.

SYM Trading at 4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.56%, as shares surge +3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM fell by -17.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +219.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.76. In addition, Symbotic Inc. saw 243.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Dunn Michael David, who sale 5,375 shares at the price of $41.32 back on Jul 05. After this action, Dunn Michael David now owns 88,508 shares of Symbotic Inc., valued at $222,084 using the latest closing price.

Dunn Michael David, the of Symbotic Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $34.54 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Dunn Michael David is holding 79,522 shares at $1,036,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.66 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Symbotic Inc. stands at -1.16. The total capital return value is set at -74.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.38. Equity return is now at value -368.70, with -2.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.