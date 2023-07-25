SurgePays Inc. (SURG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SurgePays Inc. (SURG) by analysts is $12.75, which is $7.08 above the current market price. The public float for SURG is 8.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.61% of that float. On July 25, 2023, the average trading volume of SURG was 256.98K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SURG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) has surged by 8.62 when compared to previous closing price of 5.22, but the company has seen a 1.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SURG’s Market Performance

SurgePays Inc. (SURG) has experienced a 1.25% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.99% drop in the past month, and a 20.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.87% for SURG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.25% for SURG stock, with a simple moving average of -2.21% for the last 200 days.

SURG Trading at -14.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SURG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares sank -17.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SURG rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.05. In addition, SurgePays Inc. saw -13.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SURG starting from Cox Kevin Brian, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.30 back on Aug 31. After this action, Cox Kevin Brian now owns 3,452,694 shares of SurgePays Inc., valued at $21,500 using the latest closing price.

Cox Kevin Brian, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of SurgePays Inc., purchase 7,000 shares at $4.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Cox Kevin Brian is holding 3,449,694 shares at $33,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SURG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.52 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for SurgePays Inc. stands at -0.56. Equity return is now at value 115.40, with 14.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, SurgePays Inc. (SURG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.