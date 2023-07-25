Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) is $21.00, which is $0.25 above the current market price. The public float for STWD is 290.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STWD on July 25, 2023 was 3.30M shares.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.39 in relation to its previous close of 20.76. However, the company has experienced a -0.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/05/22 that Starwood Limits Investor Redemptions From Real Estate Fund

STWD’s Market Performance

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) has seen a -0.39% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 12.09% gain in the past month and a 17.90% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for STWD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.55% for STWD stock, with a simple moving average of 8.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STWD stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for STWD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STWD in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $19 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

STWD Trading at 10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +12.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STWD fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.08. In addition, Starwood Property Trust Inc. saw 12.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STWD starting from Sossen Andrew Jay, who sale 18,155 shares at the price of $21.11 back on Nov 15. After this action, Sossen Andrew Jay now owns 275,726 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc., valued at $383,323 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+68.39 for the present operating margin

+83.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stands at +55.01. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.83.

Based on Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD), the company’s capital structure generated 317.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.07. Total debt to assets is 25.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 267.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.