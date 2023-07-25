Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA)’s stock price has plunge by 6.78relation to previous closing price of 0.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.22% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/21/21 that Micron, Nike, BlackBerry, Braze: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) by analysts is $3.13, which is $3.56 above the current market price. The public float for SOPA is 17.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On July 25, 2023, the average trading volume of SOPA was 215.60K shares.

SOPA’s Market Performance

SOPA stock saw a decrease of 13.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -46.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.00% for Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.40% for SOPA stock, with a simple moving average of -50.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOPA stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for SOPA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOPA in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

SOPA Trading at -17.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares sank -6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOPA rose by +13.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5203. In addition, Society Pass Incorporated saw -47.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-543.98 for the present operating margin

-41.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Society Pass Incorporated stands at -599.52. Equity return is now at value -131.60, with -95.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.