Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN)’s stock price has increased by 10.00 compared to its previous closing price of 3.90. However, the company has seen a 0.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sientra Inc. (SIEN) by analysts is $6.00, which is $10.71 above the current market price. The public float for SIEN is 10.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.16% of that float. On July 25, 2023, the average trading volume of SIEN was 1.22M shares.

SIEN’s Market Performance

The stock of Sientra Inc. (SIEN) has seen a 0.23% increase in the past week, with a 93.24% rise in the past month, and a 173.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.90% for SIEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.22% for SIEN’s stock, with a 76.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIEN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for SIEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIEN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $8 based on the research report published on April 14th of the previous year 2022.

SIEN Trading at 70.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.43%, as shares surge +68.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +189.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIEN rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.63. In addition, Sientra Inc. saw 111.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.82 for the present operating margin

+42.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sientra Inc. stands at -80.96.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sientra Inc. (SIEN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.