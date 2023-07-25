Should You Invest in Lifezone Metals Limited (LZM) Now?

Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE: LZM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 830.00x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LZM is at 0.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LZM is 55.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.04% of that float. The average trading volume for LZM on July 25, 2023 was 156.12K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LZM) stock’s latest price update

Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE: LZM)’s stock price has decreased by -15.46 compared to its previous closing price of 10.80. However, the company has seen a -29.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LZM’s Market Performance

Lifezone Metals Limited (LZM) has seen a -29.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.83% decline in the past month and a -14.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.70% for LZM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.40% for LZM’s stock, with a -13.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LZM Trading at -18.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.15%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZM fell by -29.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Lifezone Metals Limited saw -12.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LZM

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.46. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Lifezone Metals Limited (LZM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lifezone Metals Limited (LZM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.