Should You Invest in Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Now?

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 400.70x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BZ is at 0.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BZ is $154.00, which is $4.75 above the current market price. The public float for BZ is 364.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.66% of that float. The average trading volume for BZ on July 25, 2023 was 3.00M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BZ) stock’s latest price update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ)’s stock price has decreased by -0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 17.29. However, the company has seen a 14.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BZ’s Market Performance

BZ’s stock has risen by 14.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.81% and a quarterly rise of 3.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.39% for Kanzhun Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.99% for BZ stock, with a simple moving average of -4.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BZ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2023.

BZ Trading at 9.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares surge +16.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZ rose by +13.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.65. In addition, Kanzhun Limited saw -15.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.26 for the present operating margin

+83.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kanzhun Limited stands at +2.38. The total capital return value is set at -1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.94.

Based on Kanzhun Limited (BZ), the company’s capital structure generated 2.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.47. Total debt to assets is 1.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kanzhun Limited (BZ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.