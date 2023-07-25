Should You Invest in Geron Corporation (GERN) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GERN is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GERN is $4.83, which is $1.8 above the current market price. The public float for GERN is 508.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.46% of that float. The average trading volume for GERN on July 25, 2023 was 5.86M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GERN) stock’s latest price update

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.30relation to previous closing price of 3.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.62% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GERN’s Market Performance

Geron Corporation (GERN) has seen a -7.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.88% decline in the past month and a 13.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for GERN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.05% for GERN’s stock, with a 13.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GERN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GERN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GERN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

GERN Trading at -5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares sank -4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GERN fell by -7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, Geron Corporation saw 25.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GERN starting from LAWLIS V BRYAN, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on May 11. After this action, LAWLIS V BRYAN now owns 0 shares of Geron Corporation, valued at $105,000 using the latest closing price.

Molineaux Susan, the Director of Geron Corporation, sale 35,000 shares at $2.48 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Molineaux Susan is holding 0 shares at $86,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23246.64 for the present operating margin

-45.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Geron Corporation stands at -23808.89. The total capital return value is set at -87.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.40. Equity return is now at value -91.40, with -55.20 for asset returns.

Based on Geron Corporation (GERN), the company’s capital structure generated 69.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.07. Total debt to assets is 29.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2,924.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Geron Corporation (GERN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.