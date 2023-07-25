Should You Invest in Friedman Industries Incorporated (FRD) Now?

Friedman Industries Incorporated (AMEX: FRD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FRD is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FRD is 6.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume for FRD on July 25, 2023 was 17.82K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FRD) stock’s latest price update

Friedman Industries Incorporated (AMEX: FRD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 10.53 in relation to its previous close of 14.72. However, the company has experienced a 22.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FRD’s Market Performance

Friedman Industries Incorporated (FRD) has experienced a 22.61% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 65.01% rise in the past month, and a 37.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.55% for FRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.47% for FRD’s stock, with a 54.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FRD Trading at 48.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.31% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares surge +68.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRD rose by +22.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.71. In addition, Friedman Industries Incorporated saw 66.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRD starting from Reichenthal Max Alan, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $8.34 back on Dec 12. After this action, Reichenthal Max Alan now owns 20,120 shares of Friedman Industries Incorporated, valued at $2,502 using the latest closing price.

Reichenthal Max Alan, the Director of Friedman Industries Incorporated, purchase 1,455 shares at $8.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Reichenthal Max Alan is holding 19,820 shares at $12,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.57 for the present operating margin

+8.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Friedman Industries Incorporated stands at +3.81. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Friedman Industries Incorporated (FRD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.