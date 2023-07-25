Should You Invest in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Now?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DB is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DB is $14.40, which is $0.51 above the current market price. The public float for DB is 1.88B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.76% of that float. The average trading volume for DB on July 25, 2023 was 2.73M shares.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB)’s stock price has increased by 1.32 compared to its previous closing price of 11.35. However, the company has seen a 3.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/24/23 that Deutsche Bank Stock Tumbles. Banking Panic Isn’t Over Yet.

DB’s Market Performance

DB’s stock has risen by 3.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.58% and a quarterly rise of 4.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.39% for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.20% for DB stock, with a simple moving average of 6.41% for the last 200 days.

DB Trading at 9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares surge +15.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB rose by +3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.70. In addition, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft saw -0.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stands at +12.45. The total capital return value is set at 1.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB), the company’s capital structure generated 380.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.19. Total debt to assets is 17.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 184.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.