SCYNEXIS Inc.’s (SCYX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SCYX stock has gone down by -2.53%, with a monthly decline of -3.23% and a quarterly plunge of -14.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.15% for SCYNEXIS Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.67% for SCYX stock, with a simple moving average of 17.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SCYX is also noteworthy at 2.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SCYX is $11.40, which is $11.8 above than the current price. The public float for SCYX is 32.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.83% of that float. The average trading volume of SCYX on July 25, 2023 was 376.43K shares.

SCYX) stock’s latest price update

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX)’s stock price has plunge by -9.09relation to previous closing price of 2.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.53% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCYX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SCYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCYX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $25 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the previous year 2021.

SCYX Trading at -2.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares sank -5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCYX fell by -2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, SCYNEXIS Inc. saw 73.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1684.48 for the present operating margin

+71.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for SCYNEXIS Inc. stands at -1233.73.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.49.

Conclusion

In summary, SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.