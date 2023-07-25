Realty Income Corporation (O) Stock Experiences 6.56% Monthly Change

In the past week, O stock has gone up by 3.39%, with a monthly gain of 6.56% and a quarterly surge of 1.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.35% for Realty Income Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.69% for O’s stock, with a 1.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is above average at 44.47x. The 36-month beta value for O is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for O is $69.71, which is $6.34 above than the current price. The public float for O is 672.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. The average trading volume of O on July 25, 2023 was 4.07M shares.

O) stock’s latest price update

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.99 in comparison to its previous close of 62.75, however, the company has experienced a 3.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of O

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for O stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for O by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for O in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $69 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

O Trading at 4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought O to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, O rose by +3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.76. In addition, Realty Income Corporation saw -0.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at O starting from Abraham Neil, who sale 26,600 shares at the price of $65.34 back on Feb 27. After this action, Abraham Neil now owns 41,630 shares of Realty Income Corporation, valued at $1,738,118 using the latest closing price.

Chapman A. Larry, the Director of Realty Income Corporation, sale 7,000 shares at $67.97 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Chapman A. Larry is holding 10,090 shares at $475,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for O

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.65 for the present operating margin

+43.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Realty Income Corporation stands at +26.01. The total capital return value is set at 2.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.95. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Realty Income Corporation (O), the company’s capital structure generated 69.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.03. Total debt to assets is 40.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Realty Income Corporation (O) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.