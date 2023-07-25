Real-Time Update: Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Hexcel Corporation (HXL) has seen a -8.85% decrease in the past week, with a -1.95% drop in the past month, and a 2.48% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for HXL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.30% for HXL’s stock, with a 5.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) Right Now?

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HXL is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HXL is $75.23, which is $2.97 above the current price. The public float for HXL is 83.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HXL on July 25, 2023 was 526.99K shares.

HXL) stock’s latest price update

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.94 compared to its previous closing price of 74.70. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/19/21 that Dover, Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Netflix: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of HXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HXL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HXL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HXL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $76 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

HXL Trading at -4.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HXL fell by -8.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.74. In addition, Hexcel Corporation saw 19.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HXL starting from Merlot Thierry, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $72.66 back on Feb 23. After this action, Merlot Thierry now owns 37,010 shares of Hexcel Corporation, valued at $72,660 using the latest closing price.

Minus Marilyn, the Director of Hexcel Corporation, sale 700 shares at $71.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Minus Marilyn is holding 3,672 shares at $49,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.25 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hexcel Corporation stands at +8.17. The total capital return value is set at 5.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.41. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Hexcel Corporation (HXL), the company’s capital structure generated 49.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.22. Total debt to assets is 27.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hexcel Corporation (HXL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.