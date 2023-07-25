Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) by analysts is $0.80, The public float for QRTEA is 349.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.77% of that float. On July 25, 2023, the average trading volume of QRTEA was 9.31M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

QRTEA) stock’s latest price update

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.83 compared to its previous closing price of 1.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

QRTEA’s Market Performance

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has experienced a 5.83% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.01% rise in the past month, and a 51.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.78% for QRTEA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.41% for QRTEA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRTEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRTEA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for QRTEA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for QRTEA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.20 based on the research report published on November 04th of the previous year 2022.

QRTEA Trading at 10.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares surge +25.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEA rose by +5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0355. In addition, Qurate Retail Inc. saw -33.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRTEA starting from Rawlinson David, who sale 89,300 shares at the price of $0.92 back on Mar 17. After this action, Rawlinson David now owns 372,004 shares of Qurate Retail Inc., valued at $82,406 using the latest closing price.

Wilm Renee L, the Chief Legal/Admin Officer of Qurate Retail Inc., sale 18,100 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Wilm Renee L is holding 33,166 shares at $16,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRTEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.54 for the present operating margin

+19.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qurate Retail Inc. stands at -21.43. The total capital return value is set at 4.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.84. Equity return is now at value -239.70, with -19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,994.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.23. Total debt to assets is 65.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,774.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.