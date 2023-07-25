Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1,214.42x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) by analysts is $41.34, which is $2.64 above the current market price. The public float for PSTG is 289.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.67% of that float. On July 25, 2023, the average trading volume of PSTG was 4.49M shares.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.21 compared to its previous closing price of 37.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/02/23 that Pure Storage Guidance Misses Street Estimates as Companies Cut IT Spending

PSTG’s Market Performance

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) has experienced a -1.58% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.38% rise in the past month, and a 62.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for PSTG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.76% for PSTG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSTG stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PSTG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PSTG in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $34 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

PSTG Trading at 14.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSTG fell by -1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.34. In addition, Pure Storage Inc. saw 41.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSTG starting from Chu Mona, who sale 5,387 shares at the price of $38.49 back on Jul 17. After this action, Chu Mona now owns 147,188 shares of Pure Storage Inc., valued at $207,346 using the latest closing price.

Yen Mallun, the Director of Pure Storage Inc., sale 12,495 shares at $37.95 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that Yen Mallun is holding 40,316 shares at $474,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.03 for the present operating margin

+68.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pure Storage Inc. stands at +2.65. The total capital return value is set at 4.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.38. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG), the company’s capital structure generated 79.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.37. Total debt to assets is 21.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.