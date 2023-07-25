Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA) by analysts is $31.40, which is $28.47 above the current market price. The public float for TARA is 9.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. On July 25, 2023, the average trading volume of TARA was 34.29K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TARA) stock’s latest price update

Protara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TARA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.55 in relation to its previous close of 2.75. However, the company has experienced a 14.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TARA’s Market Performance

TARA’s stock has risen by 14.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.12% and a quarterly drop of -16.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.78% for Protara Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.76% for TARA’s stock, with a -5.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TARA stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TARA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TARA in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $22 based on the research report published on July 10th of the current year 2023.

TARA Trading at 4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares surge +16.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TARA rose by +14.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, Protara Therapeutics Inc. saw 9.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TARA starting from Opaleye Management Inc., who purchase 7,300 shares at the price of $3.80 back on Sep 15. After this action, Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,575,777 shares of Protara Therapeutics Inc., valued at $27,740 using the latest closing price.

Opaleye Management Inc., the 10% Owner of Protara Therapeutics Inc., purchase 16,600 shares at $3.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Opaleye Management Inc. is holding 2,570,777 shares at $66,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TARA

The total capital return value is set at -27.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.82. Equity return is now at value -53.40, with -49.10 for asset returns.

Based on Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.89. Total debt to assets is 5.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.