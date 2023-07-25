POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PKX) is above average at 21.83x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) is $112.37, which is -$40.79 below the current market price. The public float for PKX is 303.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PKX on July 25, 2023 was 245.42K shares.

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PKX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.83 in relation to its previous close of 105.69. However, the company has experienced a 26.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PKX’s stock has risen by 26.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 54.82% and a quarterly rise of 58.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.47% for POSCO Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 42.83% for PKX stock, with a simple moving average of 87.37% for the last 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought PKX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.61% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +58.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKX rose by +26.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +195.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.93. In addition, POSCO Holdings Inc. saw 116.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.71 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for POSCO Holdings Inc. stands at +3.71. The total capital return value is set at 6.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.37. Total debt to assets is 25.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

In a nutshell, POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.