Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PT is also noteworthy at 0.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PT is 7.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume of PT on July 25, 2023 was 69.95K shares.

PT) stock's latest price update

The stock price of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) has surged by 6.73 when compared to previous closing price of 1.04, but the company has seen a 18.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PT’s Market Performance

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) has seen a 18.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.43% gain in the past month and a 1.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.46% for PT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.39% for PT’s stock, with a 61.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PT Trading at 17.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.26%, as shares surge +23.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PT rose by +18.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +265.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9981. In addition, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited saw 172.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.31 for the present operating margin

+8.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stands at -255.05. Equity return is now at value 67.90, with -28.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.