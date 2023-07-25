Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WOOF is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WOOF is $9.88, which is $1.66 above the current price. The public float for WOOF is 81.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WOOF on July 25, 2023 was 2.96M shares.

WOOF) stock’s latest price update

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF)’s stock price has dropped by -1.20 in relation to previous closing price of 8.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/24/23 that Petco Stock Sinks on Earnings Disappointment

WOOF’s Market Performance

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) has experienced a -0.96% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.30% drop in the past month, and a -15.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for WOOF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.01% for WOOF’s stock, with a -16.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOOF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOOF stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for WOOF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WOOF in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $10 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

WOOF Trading at -7.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOOF fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.81. In addition, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. saw -13.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOOF starting from COUGHLIN RON, who purchase 61,040 shares at the price of $8.27 back on Mar 28. After this action, COUGHLIN RON now owns 618,317 shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc., valued at $504,801 using the latest closing price.

Tichy Justin, the of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $9.85 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Tichy Justin is holding 341,254 shares at $64,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOOF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.36 for the present operating margin

+40.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stands at +1.50. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.