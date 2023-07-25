Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) is 11.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PTEN is 2.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) is $17.03, which is $1.77 above the current market price. The public float for PTEN is 203.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.73% of that float. On July 25, 2023, PTEN’s average trading volume was 4.02M shares.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN)’s stock price has increased by 3.40 compared to its previous closing price of 14.69. However, the company has seen a 6.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PTEN’s Market Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has seen a 6.60% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 31.97% gain in the past month and a 28.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.20% for PTEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.75% for PTEN’s stock, with a 7.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PTEN Trading at 28.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +33.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTEN rose by +6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.31. In addition, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. saw -9.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTEN starting from Hendricks William Andrew JR, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $14.84 back on Jul 18. After this action, Hendricks William Andrew JR now owns 1,886,874 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., valued at $2,968,000 using the latest closing price.

Holcomb James Michael, the Chief Operating Officer of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., sale 5,904 shares at $14.96 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Holcomb James Michael is holding 396,727 shares at $88,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.54 for the present operating margin

+11.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stands at +5.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.19. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN), the company’s capital structure generated 51.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.94. Total debt to assets is 27.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.